Pinnacle GI Partners, executives on COVID-19 and CRC screening and more — 5 GI industry notes

Here are five recent updates from GI companies and practices:

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Value of Colonoscopy co-chairs talked about COVID-19's effect on CRC screening and what a second round of elective surgical delays could mean with Becker's ASC Review.

H.I.G. Growth Partners entered into a partnership Dec. 1 with Rochester Hills, Mich.-based The Center for Digestive Health, creating Pinnacle GI Partners, a new investment platform in Michigan.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Health opened a gastroenterology practice in Morristown, Tenn., recruiting a local gastroenterologist with more than 20 years of experience.



States that expanded Medicaid increased the number of colon cancer screenings and led to more detected cancers, according to a pre-publication study in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.



US Digestive Health purchased the practice of four physicians formerly of Pottstown (Pa.) Medical Specialists. The physicians joined Regional Gastroenterology Associates of Lancaster (Pa.), which is affiliated with USDH MSO.

