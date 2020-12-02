5 common issues with allergy documentation in ASCs

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's Institute for Quality published a benchmarking study on documenting patient allergies in ASCs.

The study analyzed self-reported data of 81 AAAHC-accredited organizations, reviewing more than 1,700 patient charts with at least one allergy from January to June this year, according to a November press release.

Here are five common issues the study found:

1. Allergies weren't verified or updated each visit.



2. Documentation recording allergies is inconsistently located in clinical records.



3. "Allergies" are listed but reactions aren't.



4. There's a reliance on "No Known Drug Allergies" without reference to other allergies or sensitivities.



5. Allergic reaction documentation is inconsistent.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.