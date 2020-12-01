PE firm invests in Michigan GI practice, creates new platform

H.I.G. Growth Partners entered into a partnership Dec. 1 with Rochester Hills, Mich.-based The Center for Digestive Health creating Pinnacle GI Partners, a new investment platform in Michigan.

Pinnacle GI Partners will be the management services organization for The Center for Digestive Health.

Partha Nandi, MD, of The Center for Digestive Health, will serve as president and practice CEO for Pinnacle GI. Scott Fraser, former president of practice management at Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy, will join the platform's board of directors.

Dr. Nandi said in a release: "Our goal in partnering with H.I.G. is to create excellence in [GI] care throughout Michigan. We have a shared vision to leverage the best practices of The Center for Digestive Health throughout the region to deliver innovative clinical solutions to patients, participating payers and major employers."

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the capital investment affiliate of private equity firm H.I.G. Capital.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.