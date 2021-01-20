Physicians Endoscopy part of joint venture; GI Alliance partners for research — 5 GI industry notes

Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center.

GI Alliance partnered with ObvioHealth, a research organization, to create decentralized clinical trial designs.

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches joined Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

Wyomissing, Pa.-based Berks Center for Digestive Health added three physicians through its partnership with Physicians Endoscopy.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is developing a medical complex with a 60-bed hospital and a medical office building in Mason, Ohio.

