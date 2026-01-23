UofL Health 1st in Kentucky to use histotripsy for liver tumors 

Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health has become the first health system in the state to treat a patient using histotripsy, a noninvasive ultrasound-based therapy for liver tumors.

The procedure uses the Edison Histotripsy system to deliver image-guided sonic beam therapy that destroys tumor tissue through controlled micro-bubble activity, according to a Jan. 21 news release from the health system. Unlike traditional liver tumor treatments, histotripsy avoids heat, radiation, needles and incisions.

UofL Hospital is one of just 89 hospitals worldwide offering the technology. The technique provides an outpatient option that can be used alone or in combination with other liver cancer treatments to improve outcomes, the release said.