The highest paid gastroenterologist in the 10 largest Southern cities

The highest-paid gastroenterologist in Houston, the most populated city in the South, earns $1,105,600 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool.
Here are the salaries of the highest paid gastroenterologists in the 10 most populated cities in the South, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.
- Houston: $1,105,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- San Antonio: $1,000,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Dallas: $1,042,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Fort Worth, Texas: $1,042,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Jacksonville, Fla.: $894,900 annual salary; 22-28years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Austin, Texas: $996,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Charlotte, N.C.: $1,118,100 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Oklahoma City: $872,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- El Paso, Texas: $1,105,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Memphis, Tenn.: $1,015,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting