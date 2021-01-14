Ohio hospital expanding GI services

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is developing a medical complex with a 60-bed hospital and a medical office building in Mason, Ohio, local news affiliate Local 12 reported Jan. 13.

The hospital will be 156,900 square feet. A medical office building will be built adjacent to it. Several specialties will be offered out of the office building, including gastroenterology, cardiology and general surgery.

The hospital will have an emergency department, four operating rooms, two procedure suites and a cath laboratory.

The Mason City Council gave the hospital an incentive package that included a $600,000 forgivable loan.

