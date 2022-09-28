Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more: 8 industry updates

Riz Hatton -  

Here are eight updates on gastroenterology companies Becker's reported on during the third quarter of 2022:

Capital Digestive Care

  • Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

Gastro Care Partners

  • Gastro Care Partners, appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.

Gastro Health

  • Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates.
  • Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.

GI Alliance

  • Private equity firm Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling ownership stake in GI Alliance.
  • GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

US Digestive Health

  • US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.
  • US Digestive Health is offering patients artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy screenings using the largest installation of GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules in the world.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast