Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more: 8 industry updates

Here are eight updates on gastroenterology companies Becker's reported on during the third quarter of 2022:

Capital Digestive Care

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

Gastro Care Partners

Gastro Care Partners, appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.

Gastro Health

Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates.

Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.

GI Alliance

Private equity firm Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling ownership stake in GI Alliance.

GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

US Digestive Health