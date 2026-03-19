Quest Diagnostics to offer liver cancer blood test

Helio Genomics and Quest Diagnostics have partnered to expand access to a blood-based liver cancer test across the U.S.

Starting in April, providers with a Quest account will be able to order HelioLiver, a test designed for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma, through Quest’s network, according to a March 18 news release shared with Becker’s.

Under the agreement, the test will be available through Quest’s approximately 7,700 patient service centers and integrated into provider workflows, including electronic health record systems. Helio Genomics will continue to perform testing at its laboratory in West Lafayette, Ind.

HelioLiver uses cell-free DNA methylation patterns, protein biomarkers and patient demographics to identify early disease signals. The companies said the test is intended to support earlier detection in high-risk patients, including those recommended for screening every six months.

Liver cancer incidence rates have tripled and mortality has doubled since 1980, the release said. Early detection is associated with a 70% five-year survival rate, though 80-90%t of eligible adults do not undergo recommended screening.