Inside the live endoscopy event pairing academic giants with independent GI

Rush University Medical Center and GI Partners of Illinois are hosting the inaugural Midwest Endo Live 2026, a live endoscopy conference scheduled for Aug. 27 to 28 in Chicago, according to a news release shared with Becker’s.

The event brings together academic and independent GI organizations, with co-hosting institutions including Cleveland Clinic, Indiana University School of Medicine, University of Minnesota, University of Michigan, Medical College of Wisconsin, University Hospitals Digestive Health Institute, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Aurora Health Care.

The conference will feature more than 25 live endoscopy cases and educational programming led by nationally recognized advanced endoscopy faculty. Rush gastroenterologist Christopher Chapman, MD, is heading the event, with GI Partners of Illinois physician Rockford Yapp, MD, among the featured faculty.

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.