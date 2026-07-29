American Gastroenterological Association CEO to retire after 12 years

Thomas Serena, CEO of the American Gastroenterological Association, is retiring at the end of 2026.

Mr. Serena has spent more than three decades with the organization, serving in various leadership roles, according to a July 28 news release from the American Gastroenterological Association.

During his tenure, he helped transform the organization into a forward-looking association recognized for its advocacy leadership, scientific excellence, governance innovation and willingness to explore new opportunities to advance the field of gastroenterology.

Mr. Serena has served as CEO of the association since January 2015. His retirement is effective Dec. 31, 2026, the release said.

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