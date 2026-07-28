GI groups push back on White House rule that would give political appointees power over NIH grants

A White House Office of Management and Budget proposed rule that would require senior political appointees to approve every discretionary federal research grant is drawing sharp opposition from gastroenterology and biomedical research organizations, according to a recent alert from the American College of Gastroenterology.

If finalized, the rule — published May 29 and set to take effect Oct. 1 — would sideline NIH’s peer review process, require research grants to “demonstrably advance the President’s policy priorities” and give agencies authority to terminate active multi-year grants if they no longer serve the national interest.

The ACG, joined by four other GI societies, submitted formal comments opposing the rule, and ACG President William Chey, MD, warned Congress the ongoing uncertainty at NIH has already weakened U.S. standing as the global leader in biomedical research.

Opposition has come from both sides of the aisle, with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, asking OMB to withdraw portions of the rule affecting scientific and biomedical research, and three senior House Democrats urging NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, MD, to demand the rule be rescinded.

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