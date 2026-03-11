Mayo Clinic tests dual procedure for obesity treatment

By: Sophie Eydis

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has developed a minimally invasive procedure that, when combined with endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, may approach the weight loss of surgical sleeve gastrectomy.

Gastric fundal mucosal ablation targets ghrelin production in the stomach’s fundus, a hormonal driver of hunger not addressed by ESG. Combined, the procedures led to 23.5% total body weight loss in early trials, compared to 7.7% with GFMA alone. Sleeve gastrectomy averages 29% at 24 months, according to a March 10 news release.

GFMA uses a lift-then-ablate technique to protect tissue and was performed safely in 20 patients. Mayo offers both procedures in a single 90-minute outpatient session for patients seeking nonsurgical, medication-free weight loss.

