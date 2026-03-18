2 Illinois systems partner on digestive care center

Carle Health and Christie Clinic, both based in Champaign, Ill., are partnering to open a new endoscopy facility.

The Champaign Endoscopy Center will expand the colonoscopy and upper endoscopy services currently performed at Carle Foundation Hospital and Champaign Surgery Center, according to a March 18 news release from Carle Health.

Renovations are underway on the center, which currently houses the Carle Neuroscience Institute Sleep Medicine and is slated to open in summer 2026. The additional procedural space will allow Carle’s Digestive Health Institute to focus on complex cases while the new site handles routine screenings and procedures.

The center will include a dedicated clinical team and is designed to improve scheduling, patient experience and health outcomes for endoscopic care. The partnership addresses growing demand for timely colorectal cancer screenings and preventative digestive care, the release said.