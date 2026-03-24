Colorado GI group partners on colonoscopy access platform

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Peak Gastroenterology Associate has partnered with virtual health platform WovenX Health to expand access to colonoscopy screenings.

Through the partnership, Peak Gastroenterology Associates will deploy WovenX’s Fast Track Colonoscopy technology platform to streamline pre-procedure intake, reduce consult visits and allow eligible patients to proceed directly to screening, according to a March 24 press release.

The platform uses an AI-enabled, guideline-based intake system in which patients complete a structured digital intake. Eligible patients can move directly to scheduling, while higher-risk cases are flagged for further evaluation.

The companies said in the release that 1 in 3 Americans is referred to a specialist each year, with patients often waiting 60 days or more for an appointment. In one multi-site practice, more than 50,000 Fast Track digital intakes were completed in a single year, with 78 percent of patients cleared to proceed without a pre-visit consult and 35 percent completed after hours.

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