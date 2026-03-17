Revolve receives FDA clearance for surgical robot

Revolve Surgical has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its surgical robot platform.

According to a March 17 press release, the Canada-based company develops a zero-footprint surgical platform that provides robotic assistance to augment surgeons performing soft tissue procedures.

The electromechanically controlled laparoscopic platform is used for minimally invasive surgery in the abdomen. It features a reusable system arm that mounts to the operating table and operates under the direct control of the surgeon to manipulate tissues during surgery, according to the FDA 510(k) database.

The clearance covers a general surgery indication. Revolve said it plans to use the device in initial pilot studies and expects expanded clearance for all laparoscopic surgery ahead of its commercial launch.