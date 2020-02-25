3 new gastroenterology-focused ASCs, facilities opened or announced this month

Three new gastroenterology-focused ASCs, facilities opened or announced this month:

1. A gastroenterologist and pain medicine physicians are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y. Read more here.

2. AmSurg opened a new gastroenterology-focused ASC in Glen Burnie, Md., this month. Read more here.

3. The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at White Plains Hospital will expand its gastroenterology offerings next year, along with a handful of other services. Read more here.



