Key cardiology updates for ASC leaders

Here are nine updates in cardiology that ASC leaders should know:

1. Craig Pratt, MD, who contributed to notable cardiology research and held several leadership positions in the industry, died Aug. 28 at the age of 76 from Parkinson's disease.

2. Staffing challenges, patient demographic changes and new technology are among the top changes cardiologists expect to see in the field over the next five years. Three cardiologists shared their predictions for the industry with Becker's ASC Review.

3. Addison, Texas-based Precision Vascular added Tammam Obeid, MD, to its Mesquite, Texas-based practice.

4. The American College of Cardiology introduced Candice Silversides, MD, as editor-in-chief of its newest journal, JACC: Advances.

5. Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health named C.B. Sai Sudhakar, MD, as chief of cardiothoracic surgery.

6. MedAxiom, a cardiovascular services and consulting firm, released its 2020 report examining the effects of COVID-19 on cardiology. Here is the average 2020 compensation for cardiologists by region and subspecialty.

7. University of Cincinnati Medical Center performed the first ever endoscopic "triple valve" heart surgery.

8. Danvers, Mass.-based medical device company Abiomed received the FDA's breakthrough device designation for its Impella ECP heart pump.

9. Practices issues, bad investments and real estate were among the top sources of financial loss for cardiologists in 2020. Here are seven financial losses cardiologists saw in 2020.