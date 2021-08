University of Cincinnati Medical Center performed the first ever endoscopic "triple valve" heart surgery, NBC affiliate WLWT5 reported Aug. 19.

The hospital reportedly is the first in the nation to perform the minimally invasive procedure.

Tommaso Hinna Danesi, MD, led the research. He is one of 12 physicians in the world capable of performing an advanced endoscopic heart valve surgery, according to WLWT.