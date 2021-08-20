UConn Health names chief of cardiothoracic surgery

Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health has named C.B. Sai Sudhakar, MD, chief of cardiothoracic surgery.

Dr. Sudhakar joins UConn Health from Largo (Fla.) Medical Center, according to an Aug. 20 news release. His research interests include pulmonary hypertension caused by left heart failure, mechanical circulatory support devices, heart transplantation and heart failure as a result of COVID-19.

He said he plans to expand the hospital's cardiology department and increase its industry collaborations. He also plans to expand services at the hospital to include minimally invasive aortic valve replacement, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, thoracic endovascular grafting, coronary artery bypass grafting, mitral valve repair or replacement, aortic dissections, complex reoperations and pulmonary embolectomy.