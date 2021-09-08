Average 2020 compensation for cardiologists by region, subspecialty

Listen
MedAxiom, a cardiovascular services and consulting firm, has released its 2020 report examining the effects of COVID-19 on cardiology.
The report uses data collected from 188 cardiology groups representing 4,982 providers.
Findings on cardiology compensation last year, by region and subspecialty:
Median total compensation trends by subspecialty
Electrophysiology: $665,813
Invasive: $586,419
General/non-invasive: $555,016
Interventional: $656,989
Advanced heart failure: $554,945
Median compensation by region
Northeast: $559,376
South: $634,866
Midwest: $612,216
West: $584,180