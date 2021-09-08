Average 2020 compensation for cardiologists by region, subspecialty

MedAxiom, a cardiovascular services and consulting firm, has released its 2020 report examining the effects of COVID-19 on cardiology.

The report uses data collected from 188 cardiology groups representing 4,982 providers.

Findings on cardiology compensation last year, by region and subspecialty:

Median total compensation trends by subspecialty

Electrophysiology: $665,813

Invasive: $586,419

General/non-invasive: $555,016

Interventional: $656,989

Advanced heart failure: $554,945

Median compensation by region

Northeast: $559,376

South: $634,866

Midwest: $612,216

West: $584,180