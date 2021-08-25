Vascular physician joins Precision Vascular's North Texas clinic

Addison, Texas-based Precision Vascular added Tammam Obeid, MD, to its Mesquite, Texas-based practice.

Precision Vascular provides minimally invasive treatment for patients with vein disease at five Texas locations.

Dr. Obeid specializes in minimally invasive treatments for vascular disease and conditions such as critical limb ischemia, varicose veins and mesenteric ischemia. He has performed more than 1,000 vascular surgery procedures and uses multiple specialized surgery techniques, including angioplasty, stenting and laser atherectomy.

He earned his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, which was followed by a residency and fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He most recently completed a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and is a member of the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Society.