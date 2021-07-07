Cardiology's ASC boom: 9 industry updates

Cardiology procedures are one of the biggest opportunities for growth for ASCs.

Here are nine updates for cardiology industry updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. Here's why ASC leaders think cardiology procedures provide the biggest opportunity for growth.

2. University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center added three outpatient cardiology clinics as part of its $27.5 million surgery department renovation.

3. Lake Mary, Fla.-based Alliance Surgery Center performed its first diagnostic cardiac catheterization procedure.

4. Here's a state-by-state list of recent cardiology-focused ASCs.

5. Phoenix-based National Cardiovascular Management and ScImage partnered to launch a cloud imaging and reporting platform at Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.).

6. The only independent vascular surgeon in Southern Indiana argued in a lawsuit that IU Health's alleged monopoly on primary care physicians and vascular surgeons in Bloomington is anticompetitive and lowers care standards.

7. The American College of Cardiology and Denver-based startup Cliexa teamed up to launch a new home health monitoring platform, Cliexa-Pulse.

8. Healthcare supply and service company GE Healthcare is partnering with the American College of Cardiology to advance artificial intelligence and digital technology in cardiac care.

9. The FDA issued a warning alerting healthcare providers to stop implants that use Medtronic's Heartware Ventricular Assist Device System.