Cardiology's ASC boom: 9 industry updates

Cardiology procedures are one of the biggest opportunities for growth for ASCs.
Here are nine updates for cardiology industry updates for ASC leaders to know:
1. Here's why ASC leaders think cardiology procedures provide the biggest opportunity for growth.
2. University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center added three outpatient cardiology clinics as part of its $27.5 million surgery department renovation.
3. Lake Mary, Fla.-based Alliance Surgery Center performed its first diagnostic cardiac catheterization procedure.
4. Here's a state-by-state list of recent cardiology-focused ASCs.
5. Phoenix-based National Cardiovascular Management and ScImage partnered to launch a cloud imaging and reporting platform at Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.).
6. The only independent vascular surgeon in Southern Indiana argued in a lawsuit that IU Health's alleged monopoly on primary care physicians and vascular surgeons in Bloomington is anticompetitive and lowers care standards.
7. The American College of Cardiology and Denver-based startup Cliexa teamed up to launch a new home health monitoring platform, Cliexa-Pulse.
8. Healthcare supply and service company GE Healthcare is partnering with the American College of Cardiology to advance artificial intelligence and digital technology in cardiac care.
9. The FDA issued a warning alerting healthcare providers to stop implants that use Medtronic's Heartware Ventricular Assist Device System.