National Cardiovascular Management, ScImage launch cloud platform at Arizona ASC

Phoenix-based National Cardiovascular Management and ScImage partnered to launch a cloud imaging and reporting platform at Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.), according to a June 15 news release.

Peak Surgery Center will use ScImage’s PICOM365 Cloud, which provides image review, storage and reporting to manage cardiac catheterization procedures.

The ASC is a partnership between Peak Heart & Vascular and National Cardiovascular Management, a consulting and management company that partners with physicians to develop outpatient catheterization labs.

ScImage is a provider of cloud-centric imaging and reporting solutions.