St. Charles Health expands cardiology team 

Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System is expanding its cardiology department with the addition of 16 providers over a two-year period.

The system added seven providers in 2025 and plans to onboard nine more in 2026, bringing its cardiology team to 63 by year-end. The incoming physicians will bring expertise across subspecialties that include cardio-obstetrics, women’s heart health, advanced imaging, cardiogenetics and sports cardiology, according to a Jan. 30 system news release.

The expansion aims to improve access to cardiovascular care for patients across Central Oregon, both in outpatient settings and during hospital stays, and comes amid increasing demand from area residents seeking comprehensive cardiac services closer to home, according to the release.