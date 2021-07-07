UH Parma Medical Center adds 3 outpatient cardiology clinics

University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center has added three outpatient cardiology clinics as part of its $27.5 million surgery department renovation, Cleveland.com reported July 7.

The clinics, already accredited by The Joint Commission for Chest Pain, will offer treatment for cardiac surgical disease including atrial fibrillation, evaluating and treating advanced heart failure and implanting and monitoring cardiac devices.

The addition of the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute also includes the hiring of four surgeons — Gregory Rushing, MD; Pablo Ruda Vega, MD; Marc Pelletier, MD; and Yasir Abu-Omar, MD.