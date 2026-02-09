Cardiology transactions worth $625M happening in 30 days

From device innovation to practice consolidation, cardiology remains as one of the top targets for investment and M&A activity in healthcare.
Here are three transactions in the cardiology industry that total more than $600 million, as reported by Becker’s in 2026:
- Medtronic is exercising its option to acquire CathWorks, an interventional cardiology medical device company, in a deal valued up to $585 million.
- Iowa Heart Center, an 83,000-square-foot medical office building in West Des Moines, Iowa, was purchased by private equity firm IRA Capital for $36.7 million.
- Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare acquired Wallingford, Conn.-based Consulting Cardiologists for $3 million.