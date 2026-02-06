Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act signed into law

A federal law enacted Feb. 3 streamlines provider enrollment in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program across state lines, clearing administrative barriers for children with complex or congenital conditions in need of specialized cardiac care.

The Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026. The provision creates “a streamlined national pathway” for out-of-state clinicians to treat children when subspecialty expertise is unavailable in the patient’s home state, according to a Feb. 5 news release by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.

Previously, pediatric interventional cardiologists credentialed and enrolled in Medicaid programs faced duplicative screening and enrollment processes in each state where a Medicaid-enrolled child sought care, leading to delays that could span weeks or months.

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions said the policy change is critical for children with congenital heart disease who live in rural or underserved areas. It also aligns with broader efforts to reduce administrative burden and address workforce shortages in pediatric cardiovascular care, according to the release. The bipartisan provision was originally introduced as H.R. 1509 by Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.