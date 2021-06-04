GE Healthcare, American College of Cardiology partner to advance digital technology in cardiac care

Healthcare supply and service company GE Healthcare is partnering with the American College of Cardiology to advance artificial intelligence and digital technology in cardiac care.

GE Healthcare will participate in ACC's Applied Health Innovation Consortium, which brings together industry partners and patient advocates to further the use of artificial intelligence and digital technology in the field.

The first goal of the partnership is to address conditions such as atrial fibrillation management, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease and heart failure. The consortium will work to identify challenges in digital technology, develop AI models and apply research results in clinical workflows.

GE Healthcare is a subsidiary of conglomerate General Electric and is based in Chicago.