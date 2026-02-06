The highest-paid cardiologist in the 10 largest Western cities

By: Cameron Cortigiano

The highest-paid cardiologist in Los Angeles, the most populated city in the West, earns $997,400 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool. 

Cardiologists earn an average of $432,490 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Here are the salaries of the highest paid cardiologists in the 10 most populated cities in the West, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.

  1. Los Angeles: $997,400 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; employed practice setting
  2. Phoenix: $924,700 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed practice setting
  3. San Diego: $858,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  4. San Jose, Calif.: $1,069,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; employed practice setting
  5. San Francisco: $1,069,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; employed practice setting
  6. Seattle: $984,000 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  7. Denver: $814,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  8. Las Vegas: $946,100 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  9. Portland, Ore.: $975,300 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  10. Tucson, Ariz.: $822,200 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting

