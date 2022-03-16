From to hacking incidents to new affiliations, here are 10 industry updates for cardiology leaders to know:

1. Banner Health's North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley performed its first robotic-assisted mitral heart valve repair.

2. Forty-two percent of cardiologists reported experiencing burnout.

3. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group Surgery Center is the first freestanding ASC in Illinois to perform a cardiac catheterization.

4. The most common cardiovascular procedure is an electrocardiogram, routine ECG with at least 12 leads.

5. An endovascular surgical device, EnVVeno Medical Corp.'s VenoValve, could aid patients with severe deep venous insufficiency.

6. Surgery Partners CEO Eric Evans plans to launch seven to nine new cardiac rhythm management programs over the coming year.

7. California-based cardiologist John Giacomini, MD, pleaded guilty to felony abusive sexual contact.

8. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is now an alliance member of Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

9. Data from Littleton, Colo.-based South Denver Cardiology Associates was compromised during a hacking incident in January, jeopardizing 287,652 patients' personal information.

10. Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is expanding its heart center and adding new services.