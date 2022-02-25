Why 42% of cardiologists are feeling burned out

Forty-two percent of cardiologists reported experiencing burnout, with most of that 42 percent citing too many bureaucratic tasks, according to Medscape's 2022 "Cardiologists Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report" released Feb. 18.

The report surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29 to Sept. 26, 2021. Participants could choose multiple responses.

Factors contributing to cardiologist burnout:

Too many bureaucratic tasks — 63 percent

Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues or staff — 43 percent

Lack of control or authority over own life — 41 percent

Increasing computerization of practice (EHRs) — 39 percent

Too many hours at work — 38 percent

Insuccificent compensation or salary — 23 percent

Government regulations — 14 percent

Stress from social distancing or societal issues related to COVID-19 — 9 percent

Lack of respect from patients — 8 percent

Stress from treating COVID-19 patients — 3 percent

Other — 5 percent