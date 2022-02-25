Why 42% of cardiologists are feeling burned out

- Small
Forty-two percent of cardiologists reported experiencing burnout, with most of that 42 percent citing too many bureaucratic tasks, according to Medscape's 2022 "Cardiologists Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report" released Feb. 18.
The report surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29 to Sept. 26, 2021. Participants could choose multiple responses.
Factors contributing to cardiologist burnout:
Too many bureaucratic tasks — 63 percent
Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues or staff — 43 percent
Lack of control or authority over own life — 41 percent
Increasing computerization of practice (EHRs) — 39 percent
Too many hours at work — 38 percent
Insuccificent compensation or salary — 23 percent
Government regulations — 14 percent
Stress from social distancing or societal issues related to COVID-19 — 9 percent
Lack of respect from patients — 8 percent
Stress from treating COVID-19 patients — 3 percent
Other — 5 percent