10 most common cardiovascular procedures 

Cardiology procedures are increasingly moving outpatient, and ASCs performing them stand to earn big reimbursements.

Here are cardiovascular procedure codes used the most in 2021, according to healthcare data firm Definitive Healthcare:

Data is from the calendar year 2021. Commercial claims data is from multiple medical claims clearinghouses and is updated monthly. Data is accurate as of February 2022.

Electrocardiogram, routine ECG with at least 12 leads Electrocardiogram with at least 12 leads, including tracing, interpretation and report Electrocardiogram with at least 12 leads; tracing only, without interpretation and report Echocardiography, transthoracic, real-time with image documentation (2D), includes M-mode recording Physician services for outpatient cardiac rehabilitation; with continuous ECG monitoring (per session) Doppler echocardiography color flow velocity mapping Rem interrog pm/ldls pm/ids <90 d tech review Cardiovascular stress test using treadmill or bicycle exercise, continuous ECG monitoring, with supervision, interpretation and report Cardiovascular stress test using treadmill or bicycle exercise, continuous ECG monitoring, interpretation and report only Cardiovascular stress test using treadmill or bicycle exercise, continuous ECG monitoring, tracing only

