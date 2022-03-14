VA hospital cardiology chief pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact

California cardiologist John Giacomini, MD, pleaded guilty to felony abusive sexual contact, the Justice Department said March 8.

Dr. Giacomini, 73, was the cardiology chief at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., from 1985 to 2018. He was also a faculty member at the Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine.

Beginning in the fall of 2017, Dr. Giacomini repeatedly engaged a subordinate VA physician in unwelcome sexual contact, culminating in a December 2017 incident after which the victim resigned from her position at the hospital. She cited Dr. Giacomini's behavior as her main reason for leaving, the Justice Department said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12. Dr. Giacomini faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of $250,000, restitution and supervised release.