Personal info from 287,000 patients compromised in hack of Denver cardio practice

South Denver Cardiology Associates, based in Littleton, Colo., said sensitive patient data was compromised in a January hacking incident. The hack jeopardizes 287,652 patients' personal information, according to HHS numbers.

The practice said in a statement shared with Becker's it identified unusual activity on Jan. 4 and initiated an incident response process, which included shutting off some computer systems in an attempt to secure the network.

An investigation found an unauthorized person accessed files on the practice's systems between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5. Some of those files included patient information, such as names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, patient account numbers, health insurance information and clinical care information including physician names, dates and types of service, and diagnoses.

The practice said the content of patient medical records wasn't changed, and the patient portal was not subject to unauthorized access.

"We have no indication that individuals' information has been misused as a result of this incident," the practice said in a statement. "However, as a precaution, on March 4, 2022, we began mailing letters to our patients, which include guidance on how patients can protect their information, as well as details on an offer of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services."

The practice also said it's established a dedicated, toll-free call center, which patients can use by calling 1-833-774-1214. Patients can also visit https://response.idx.us/sdca, the practice said.