10 cardiology updates ASC leaders need to know

The CDC said clinicians should report all cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination, and Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC was opened.

Here are 10 cardiology updates for ASC leaders:

1. Medical device manufacturer Atrility Medical created and began selling a new device that allows physicians caring for cardiac surgery patients to recognize arrhythmias after surgery.

2. Clinicians should report all cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination to the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

3. The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver.

4. Here are six ways heart care will change in the next 18 months.

5. In 2020, 48 percent of self-employed cardiologists saw a reduction in patient volume, according to a compensation report by medical information company Medscape.

6. A proposed Florida law would require cardiology ASCs to perform 100 surgeries annually.

7. The Chino (Calif.) Vascular and Surgery Center, which opened in October 2020, secured accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

8. Independent cardiology and vascular practice Anderson (S.C.) Heart partnered with Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners for a joint venture.

9. The American Medical Association seeks to standardize training on taking accurate blood pressure readings through a new initiative.

10. The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions stated its support of state representatives reintroducing a prior authorization bill.