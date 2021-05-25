Nearly half of self-employed cardiologists saw patient volume drop in 2020: Medscape

In 2020, 48 percent of self-employed cardiologists saw a reduction in patient volume, according to a compensation report by medical information company Medscape.
The "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2021" broke down what percentage of practitioners reported a reduction and how much. Forty-three percent of self-employed cardiologists believe that a reduction of up to 25 percent is permanent. A total of 17,903 practicing U.S. physicians from more than 29 specialties responded to the survey, which was conducted Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11.
Key statistics:
- Fifty-two percent did not experience a reduction in patient volume.
- Forty-three percent experienced a reduction in patient volume between 1 and 25 percent.
- Four percent experienced a reduction in patient volume between 26 and 50 percent.
- One percent experienced a reduction in patient volume between 51 and 75 percent.
- Zero percent experienced a reduction in patient volume of 76 percent or higher.