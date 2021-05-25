Nearly half of self-employed cardiologists saw patient volume drop in 2020: Medscape

In 2020, 48 percent of self-employed cardiologists saw a reduction in patient volume, according to a compensation report by medical information company Medscape.

The "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2021" broke down what percentage of practitioners reported a reduction and how much. Forty-three percent of self-employed cardiologists believe that a reduction of up to 25 percent is permanent. A total of 17,903 practicing U.S. physicians from more than 29 specialties responded to the survey, which was conducted Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11.

Key statistics: