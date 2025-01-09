Where 5 ASC giants stand in 2025

Here are the most recent updates on five ASC giants as 2025 begins:

USPI, owned by Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Tenet's most recently inked a partnership with Commure to launch its AI platform across its physician network.

Tenet sold 14 hospitals in 2024 for a total of $4.8 billion according to an Oct. 29 third-quarter earnings call. The profits from these sales has led to greater investment in its outpatient care. "We continue to believe accelerating spend at USPI is the single most accretive thing to bring value within the company," Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said.

USPI held 7.1% of the ASC market share in 2024. It is the largest ASC chain by number of physicians and centers, with 520 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals in 37 states.

SCA Health, owned by Optum (Deerfield, Ill.)

Most recently, SCA Health's Permineter Surgery Center in Atlanta closed on Dec. 20 and is moving its operations to Atlanta Outpatient Surgery Center.

Optum is also a potential buyer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, along with private equity firm TPG.

SCA ended 2024 with more than 320 facilities under ownership, making it the second-largest ASC chain by number of centers.

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):

In August 2024, AmSurg partnered with Owings Mills, Md.-based LifeBridge Health and Pikesville, Md.-based Woodholme Group to open a gastroenterology ASC in Westminster, Md.

AmSurg ended 2024 with more than 2,000 affiliated physicians.

AmSurg currently operates more than 250 ASCs.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.):

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Denver-based HCA HealthOne, part of HCA, expanded their relationship to provide additional healthcare access in central Denver.

HCA Healthcare sold West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, a 260-bed facility in Los Angeles, to UCLA Health. The transaction includes a freestanding ASC as part of the hospital campus. This acquisition supports UCLA Health's efforts to alleviate capacity constraints in its emergency department, operating rooms and inpatient services. West Hills Hospital was part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Far West division.

HCA ended 2024 with more than 150 ASCs.

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):