Surgery Partners raises full-year guidance to $3B+ amid 14.2% revenue jump 

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' revenues jumped 14.2% to $762.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, according to the company's financial report released Aug. 6.

Here are five more notes on the report:

1. Surgery Partners' same-facility revenues increased 9.9% and same-facility cases increased 3.9% for the second quarter.

2. Surgery Partners' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $118.3 million, a 18.1% jump compared to the prior year period.

3. Surgery Partners' full year guidance was raised to more than $3 billion in revenue and more than $508 million in adjusted EBITDA.

4. Surgery Partners also deployed nearly $220 million on transactions, CEO Eric Evans said in the release.

5. "Our year-to-date acquisitions and robust de novo pipeline, coupled with execution on all of our key growth levers gives us confidence in our continued growth including an updated outlook for the remainder of 2024," he said.