Tenet's United Surgical Partners International and Optum's SCA Health are the two largest ASC chains by number of centers.

Here are the top five, based on the most recent information available:

1. USPI (Dallas): 520+

2. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 320+

3. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 250+

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville): 150+

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 165 surgical facilities