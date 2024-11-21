Tenet inks AI partnership for physician network

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partner International, will launch Commure's ambient AI platform across its physician network.

Tenet Physician Resources will have access to Commure's AI platform, which minimizes administrative burdens and integrates workflows by streamlining data collection, documentation and care delivery.

Tenet Physician Resources is a medical and surgical specialty physician practice network of thousands of employed providers.

“We chose Commure given their provider- and patient-centric approach to innovation," said Philipp Ludwig, CEO of Tenet Physician Resources. "We are excited to launch Commure's AI platform across our national network to continue to enhance the positive experience for our patients, providers and care team."

USPI is the largest ASC chain by number of physicians and centers — its portfolio includes 520 ASCs (376 consolidated) and 24 surgical hospitals (seven consolidated) in 37 states.