Tenet Healthcare's United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain in the country by number of physicians.

Here are the five largest ASC chains by number of affiliated physicians, based on the most recent information available:

1. USPI (Dallas): 11,000+ physicians

2. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 9,200+ physicians

3. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 4,000+ physicians

4. HCA Surgery Ventures (Nashville, Tenn.): 3,400+ physicians

5. AmSurg (Nashville): 2,000+ physicians