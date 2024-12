SCA Health's Permineter Surgery Center in Atlanta closed Dec. 20, according to a notice on SCA Health's website.

The center will be moving its operations to Atlanta Outpatient Surgery Center.

Patients should reach out to the new location for scheduling, medical record and bill pay inquiries, according to the notice.

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, that second-largest ASC chain and Optum's ASC arm, recently acquired OrthoAlliance.