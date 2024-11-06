Where 5 ASC giants stand 

Here are the number of ASCs and affiliated physicians at five of the biggest ASC chains in the U.S.:
AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.)
Number of ASCs: 256+
Number of affiliated physicians: 2,000+
Number of states with centers: 34
HCA Healthcare (Nashville)
Number of ASCs: 150
Number of affiliated physicians: 3,400
Number of states: 16
SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.)
Number of ASCs: 320+
Number of affiliated physicians: 9,200+
Number of states with centers: 35
Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)
Number of ASCs: 160+
Number of affiliated physicians: 4,600+
Number of states with centers: 33
United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)
Number of ASCs: 535+
Number of affiliated physicians: 11,000+
Number of states with centers: 37