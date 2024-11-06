Where 5 ASC giants stand 

Here are the number of ASCs and affiliated physicians at five of the biggest ASC chains in the U.S.:

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.)

Number of ASCs: 256+

Number of affiliated physicians: 2,000+

Number of states with centers: 34

HCA Healthcare (Nashville)

Number of ASCs: 150

Number of affiliated physicians: 3,400

Number of states: 16

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.)

Number of ASCs: 320+

Number of affiliated physicians: 9,200+

Number of states with centers: 35

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Number of ASCs: 160+

Number of affiliated physicians: 4,600+

Number of states with centers: 33

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

Number of ASCs: 535+

Number of affiliated physicians: 11,000+

Number of states with centers: 37





