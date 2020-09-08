6 recent ASC, specialty practice acquisitions

Since mid-August, Becker's ASC Review has reported on four acquisitions involving surgery centers or their properties, as well as two acquisitions of specialty groups.

Surgery center acquisitions

Surgical weight loss company Blossom Bariatrics acquired a 13,376-square-foot ASC in Franklin, Ind.

Chicago real estate firm Stage Equity Partners acquired Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas, a 10,000-square-foot surgery center.

ASC property acquisitions

Vincennes, Ind.-based The Good Samaritan acquired a building formerly home to First Street Surgery Center for $875,000. The site will initially be devoted to COVID-19 testing.

SK Medical Management acquired The Medical Pavilion at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The medical office building houses an ASC operated by Adventist HealthCare.

Specialty group acquisitions

CRH Medical acquired a 51 percent interest stake in Wilmington, N.C.-based Coastal Carolina Sedation Associates, a practice with an estimated annual revenue of $2.1 million.

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners acquired San Antonio-based Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.