Healthcare property management firm acquires property with ASC

SK Medical Management expanded into Maryland, acquiring a medical office building with an ASC in Oxon Hill.

SK Medical Management acquired The Medical Pavilion at National Harbor. The medical office building is approximately 93,000 square feet.

The building houses an ASC operated by Adventist HealthCare, a specialty center operated by the University of Maryland Medical School and an orthopedic practice.

SK Medical Management also acquired a medical office building in Silver Spring, Md.

