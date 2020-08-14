Bariatrics company acquires Indiana ASC

Surgical weight loss company Blossom Bariatrics acquired a 13,376-square-foot ASC in Franklin, Ind.

With the help of NAI Cressy and NAI Vegas, Blossom Bariatrics acquired the ASC to establish a Midwest presence. The ASC will have clinical and procedural capabilities.

Blossom Bariatrics specializes in gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgery and turbo sleeve procedures.

