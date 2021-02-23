6 recent ASC medical office building deals

Here are six medical office building deals that included ASCs over the past month:

1. JH Winokur and ASCs Inc. sold a two-story medical office building with an ASC in California for $4.6 million, according to a Jan. 21 report.

2. Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired an ASC building in Michigan, according to a Jan. 25 report.

3. New York City-based White Oak Healthcare MOB REIT acquired medical office buildings in Ohio and Minnesota, totaling 112,000 square feet, the company announced Jan. 28. Two of them house surgery centers.

4. Columbus-based OhioHealth purchased the medical office building housing its joint venture surgery center in Pickerington, Ohio, according to a Feb. 15 report.

5. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a $23.6 million transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors, a national healthcare real estate advisory firm, according to a Feb. 22 report.

6. Artemis Real Estate Partners acquired a 10-property medical office building portfolio across six states with some housing ASCs, according to a Feb. 22 report.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.