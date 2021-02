6 ASC acquisitions in January

Here are six ASC acquisitions in January:

1. Pasadena, Calif.-based Acuity Eye Group expanded its footprint, acquiring Escondido, Calif.-based Premiere Surgery Center and Yucca Valley, Calif.-based Schultz Eye Clinic.



2. ValueHealth acquired Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center.



3. Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Panama City (Fla.) Surgery Center.



4. Private equity-backed Pinnacle Dermatology expanded into Virginia by acquiring Fredericksburg-based Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center.



5. Vision Innovation Partners has acquired Eyes of York (Pa.).

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.