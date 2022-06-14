12 physician owner moves in 2022 

Physician-owned entities are having a hard time remaining independent amid skyrocketing supply, labor and equipment costs.

Here are 12 moves and updates from physician-owned practices, ASCs or hospitals since Jan. 1:

1. Physician-owned group practice CNOS added Dakota Dunes, S.D.-based Midlands Clinic, a multispecialty ASC.

2. A medical campus in South Portland, Maine, has sold for $29.75 million. The 76,700-square-foot property features two buildings leased to InterMed, a physician-owned medical group, and Chest Medicine Associates.

3. Shreveport, La.-based, physician-owned GastroIntestinal Specialists is investing almost $1.5 million for employee salary raises.

4. Physician-owned practices reported higher levels of productivity in collections and work relative value units, according to Medical Group Management Association's 2022 "Datadive Provider Compensation Report."

5. US Eye, a physician-led multispecialty group, partnered with Kelly Eye Center, which has five locations throughout greater Raleigh, N.C.

6. The HHS Office of Inspector General issued a favorable advisory opinion for physician inventors to receive some ownership interest in exchange for product development.

7. Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center, a physician-owned facility, opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC.

8. Last year, hospitals and corporate entities continued their buying spree of physician practices, according to an April 2022 report from Avalere.

9. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC.

10. Newington, N.H.-based Coastal Surgical Center, a physician-owned ophthalmology ASC, opened.

11. Infinite Health Collaborative, or i-Health, a group of physician-owned practices in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, and Revo Health, which provides business support to i-Health and other practices, announced they have decreased employee medical plan costs year over year since 2018.

12. Sharp HealthCare acquired a majority interest in the physician-owned Coast Surgery Center in San Diego.